Van Drew/Kennedy race in NJ remains too early to call

Left: Rep. Jeff Van Drew, Right: Amy Kennedy (Credit: Left, US House of Representatives, Right: Kennnedy Campaign)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TRENTON, N.J.— One of the most closely watched races in New Jersey was too early to call early Wednesday.

But voters resoundingly reelected Democratic Sen. Cory Booker, delivered 14 electoral votes to Joe Biden and gave the greenlight to legalizing recreational marijuana.

Booker’s and Biden’s victories never looked in doubt and underscored the Democratic Party’s firm grip in Senate and presidential contests in New Jersey.

No Republican has been elected to the Senate since 1972, and the GOP hasn’t carried the state in a presidential race since 1988.

The House race featuring Democrat-turned-Republican incumbent Jeff Van Drew against Democrat Amy Kennedy was too early to call.