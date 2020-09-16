USPS sends controversial mailer to voters with info that may or may not apply to all recipients

With the November election and mail-in voting the source of major debate, the USPS will send this to postal customers.

NEW YORK CITY — Every household in the county may soon be receiving a controversial piece of election mail with information some are calling misleading.

It is coming from the United States Post Office, a source of a lot of controversy lately. The election mailer is designed to remind people to apply for their absentee or mail-in ballot early and stay on top of the process.

The mailer was sent after the USPS faced criticism last month for delays in the mail caused by slashing overtime and removing sorting machines. But it includes specific advise that does not align with election law in some states.

The mailer makes five recommendations:



Give yourself and election officials time if you are requesting a ballot in the mail. Be aware of local election laws. Request your ballot at least 15 days before Election Day. Add postage if needed to the envelope. Send back your ballot 7 at least days before Election Day.

However, in majority vote-by-mail states like New Jersey, the information could be viewed as misleading.

NJ Secretary of State Tahesha Way sent out a series of tweets reminding Garden State voters there is no need to request a mail in ballot because it will be sent automatically. She also said there is no need for postage because it comes with a pre-paid envelope.

You can also return your New Jersey ballot to a secure drop box.

Other secretaries of state have been more aggressive. Colorado successfully sued to stop their mailer from going out locally.

In New York, the Post Office’s advice lines up fairly well with local rules, because you have to request a ballot and add postage. Still, requesting your ballot 15 days early would mean doing it by Oct. 19. That may be best practice, but technically the deadline in New York is Oct. 27 — a week before Election Day.

In a statement the Post office wrote:

“The intention of the mailer was to send a single set of recommendations that provided general guidance allowing voters who choose mail-in voting to do so successfully, regardless of where they live and where they vote.”

Some voting advocacy groups. including the the ACLU. said generally. the USPS mailer has good advice for voters to make sure they’re counted.