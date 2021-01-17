Twitter temporarily locks Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene out of account for election misinformation

Twitter has temporarily suspended the account for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Georgia, for “multiple violations” of the site’s “civic integrity policy,” according to NBC News and CNN.

The suspension came after Taylor Greene posted a series of tweets alleging widespread voter fraud in Georgia, which included little evidence. Twitter applied warning labels to her tweets to indicate that they were in violation of their policy, but her account is still accessible to her followers.

According to CNN, Taylor Greene will be locked out of her account for 12 hours.

Taylor Greene, who was elected to Congress in November, is known for expressing sympathy for the QAnon movement — a right-wing conspiracy theory that contends President Donald Trump is fighting a satanic cabal of pedophiles and cannibals. She’s since attempted to distance herself from the movement.

Taylor Greene’s temporary suspension comes as Twitter attempts to crack down on disinformation and the incitement of violence on its platform. Twitter banished President Donald Trump from the platform in the days following riots at the Capitol building, saying the move was made to prevent the president from inciting more violence as he leaves office.

Twitter has also deleted the accounts of thousands of QAnon followers in the hopes of cracking down on misinformation.

Taylor Greene has already announced plans to introduce articles of impeachment against president-elect Joe Biden.