Tuesday marks President Donald Trump’s final full day in office

Then-President Donald Trump arrives on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Jan. 12, 2021.

President Donald Trump’s daily public schedule — which doesn’t represent the calls he takes and meetings he attends away from the public eye — do not list any events scheduled for Tuesday. But his final day at the White House is expected to generate plenty of news.

According to CNN, at some point on Tuesday, Trump is expected to release a video address sharing what he feels has been his administration’s greatest accomplishments.

First lady Melania Trump released her own farewell video on Monday, where she thanks service members and caregivers for an “unforgettable” four years in office, and called on Americans to “rise above” violence.

In their finals days in office, Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush both sat down with multiple media outlets to reflect on the highs and lows of their time in office. However, Trump has largely stayed out of the spotlight in the days following the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol and his subsequent impeachment.

Also, on Tuesday, in holding with presidential tradition, Trump is expected to release a long list of presidential pardons for those he feels have been wrongly imprisoned or unfairly sentenced.

Various media reports indicate that between 50 and 100 people could receive a pardon from the president on Tuesday.

The New York Times and Reuters both report that Tuesday’s pardons will not include a pre-emptive pardon for himself. While Trump has tweeted that he believes he has the right to pardon himself, there is no legal precedent for such an action.

Trump will leave the White House on Wednesday morning ahead of president-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. Trump will not meet with Biden ahead of the inauguration, as is precedent among outgoing and incoming presidents. Obama hosted Trump prior to Trump’s inauguration in 2017.

After leaving the White House, Trump is expected to fly to Florida to his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.

Hanging over Trump’s final days office is the specter of his impending second impeachment trial, which could begin as early as this week when the House transfers the article of impeachment to the Senate.