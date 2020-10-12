Tuesday is the last day to register to vote in New Jersey: What to know

Nicole Flaherty stands with her kids as her 7-year-old daughter places her general election ballot in a secure dropbox in Cinnaminson, New Jersey on Oct. 7, 2020.

NEW JERSEY — Tuesday, Oct. 13, marks the final day to register to vote in New Jersey.

Residents must register online, in person or have their mail-in registration postmarked by this date. For exceptions for certain military personnel or naturalized citizens, click here.

If you live in New Jersey and think you’re already registered, it doesn’t hurt to check the status of your registration in case anything has changed. Head here to check if you’re registered.

If you are not registered to vote, head here to register now.

Once you’re clear on your registration status, below are some key dates to know for the upcoming presidential election.

How to vote in New Jersey

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all registered voters in New Jersey will receive a general election ballot in the mail, even if you did not request one.

If you are registered to vote and haven’t received your vote-by-mail ballot, contact your county clerk’s office.

All vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3.

Vote-by-mail ballots can be received by your county clerk until Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. to be counted.

Ballots without a postmark must be received by Nov. 5 at 8 p.m.

Read more: Election 2020: Dates and deadlines for NY, NJ, CT

While there is no in-person early voting period with specific polling places or voting centers, residents can return their vote-by-mail ballots early to a secure ballot drop box, by mail, or in person to their Board of Elections office. Dropbox locations can be found here.

Residents who plan to vote in person at a polling location on Election Day will be provided with a paper provisional ballot. Residents who have a disability that prevents them from voting on a paper ballot will be given access to a voting device.

Voters can also drop off their filled out vote-by-mail ballot at their polling place on Election Day.

To find your polling place, click here.

You may be asked to provide identification to vote for several reasons, including if you’ve never voted in New Jersey before; are voting for the first time in a county; or registered to vote by mail and did not provide an ID number or copy of an ID.

Acceptable forms of ID include: NJ driver’s license (with or without photo), military or other government ID, student ID, employee ID, store membership card, U.S. passport, bank statement, car registration, government check or document, rent receipt, sample ballot, utility bill or other official document.

Voters without an ID will be able to vote using a provisional ballot.

