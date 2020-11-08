Trump, who never admits defeat, mulls how to keep up fight

President Donald Trump stands on the balcony outside of the Blue Room as he returns to the White House on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, after being treated for COVID-19 at a military hospital.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump never admits defeat. But he faces a stark choice now that Democrat Joe Biden has won the White House: Concede graciously for the sake of the nation or don’t — and get evicted anyway.

People close to Trump don’t expect him to ever formally concede but do believe he will grudgingly vacate the White House at the end of his term.

He is nonetheless expected to continue to hammer his case that the election was unfair in what is seen both as an effort to soothe a bruised ego and to show his loyal, angry base that he is still fighting.

Trump has promised legal action in the coming days.

Senior administration officials told The Associated Press that overwhelming evidence of fraud isn’t really the point. The strategy to battle against the votes tallied for Biden through litigation in Pennsylvania and other places is more to provide Trump with an off-ramp for a loss he can’t quite grasp and less about changing the election’s outcome — and a platform to plot his post-White House future.

The officials spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.