Trump uses White House as a backdrop, flexes presidential powers at RNC

WASHINGTON — Plenty of presidents have walked right up to the line separating official business from politics — or even stepped over it. President Donald Trump has blown past it with a bulldozer.

His planned Republican convention speech from the White House lawn this week might be the most blatant example yet.

Down in the polls and facing the headwinds of a coronavirus-battered economy, Trump suggested he speak from the White House. He said it would be the easiest location for the Secret Service and law enforcement to secure for the event after Republicans scaled back their convention because of the pandemic.

The second day of the Republican National Convention took a decidedly different, more positive tone than the night before, with an emphasis on Americans who say they have benefited from Trump’s policies.

Trump sought to leverage the full weight of the presidency behind his reelection effort, blending official acts and campaigning.

The convention aired a video featuring Trump signing a pardon for Jon Ponder, an ex-convict who now runs an acclaimed prisoner reentry program.

Later, Trump presided over a naturalization ceremony for new Americans.

The use of the White House as backdrop continued when First Lady Melania Trump capped off the evening with a speech from the newly renovated Rose Garden.

The 80-year-old Hatch Act, which forbids some government officials from engaging in political campaign activity in their official capacities, is getting a lot of attention, as lawmakers and legal experts voice concern over the decision to use the White House as the backdrop for his acceptance speech and other events.

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows dismissed the law on Wednesday, saying “Nobody outside of the Beltway really cares” about the Hatch Act.

But others are pressing the administration, including a House panel that’s investigating whether Secretary of State Mike Pompeo violated the act by speaking at the convention during a taxpayer-funded trip to Jerusalem, a place of keen interest to evangelical Christian voters.

Political activities of this magnitude, using government resources, have rarely if ever been so brazenly carried out. It has even Republicans like former Republican National Committee Chair Michael Steele crying foul.

“There’s just the utter disregard for the institutions uncurling the office in which he sits,” Steele said. “The fact that we have the White House being used for political activity… it’s the little things that add up to a lot of big things.”

Professor of Political Science Christina Greer had an even harsher take on what’s happening.

“So much of the behavior we’ve seen from presidents during past generations has not been law,” she said. “It was decent men who put county over personal wants, and this is not where we are with this particular president.”

However, the president and republicans are banking on the notion that voters will not care.

Trumps supporters, including New Jersey nursing supervisor Maria Arvonio, who praised his leadership on COVID-19 during a White House round table on night one of the convention, said the event felt perfectly appropriate.

“I didn’t feel politics at all,” she said. “None of us were forced to speak or knew what we were going to say. Basically it was there to honor us nurses.”