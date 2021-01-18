Trump to issue up to 100 pardons on Tuesday before leaving office, reports say

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump listens as Secretary of the Interior David Bernhardt delivers remarks on proposed changes to the National Environmental Policy Act, at the White House in Washington. In Trump’s presidency, fact checking became a cottage industry unto itself. And “alternative facts” became a buzzphrase, coined by one of his admiring aides. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, File)

In what will be one of his final acts as commander-in-chief, President Donald Trump is expected to issue dozens of pardons on Tuesday — his final full day in office.

CNN, The Washington Post and the New York Times all report that Trump will announce an extensive list of pardons at some point on Tuesday — though it’s unclear who will be included. CNN and Fox News report that a meeting took place at the White House on Sunday to finalize the list of those included.

The various reports indicate that Trump could issue between 50 and 100 pardons on Tuesday.

In late December, Trump announced two large batches of pardons, many of which were granted to his political allies. Among those pardoned in December were Republican Reps. Chris Collins and Duncan Hunter, former campaign staffer George Papadopoulos, former campaign manager Paul Manafort, former campaign adviser Roger Stone, and Charles Kushner, the father of his son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Trump has reportedly considered issuing pre-emptive pardons to three of his children — Don Jr., Ivanka and Eric — as well as his son-in-law, Kushner and members of his legal team, like Rudy Giuliani. Trump could also reportedly issue a pre-emptive pardon for himself, as Trump has tweeted that he believes he has the right to do so.

It’s unclear if the president is able to issue a pardon to himself, as it is without legal precedent.