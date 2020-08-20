Trump to attempt to siphon attention away from DNC with campaign stop, Fox News interview

With Joe Biden scheduled to deliver his DNC acceptance speech on Thursday, President Donald Trump will attempt to siphon away attention by holding a strategically-placed campaign event and a strategically-timed Fox New interview.
On Thursday afternoon, Trump will travel to Old Forge, Pennsylvania, to deliver a campaign stump speech at a local business. According to the presidential schedule, the topic of Trump’s speech is “a half-century of Joe Biden failing America.”
Old Forge is just a 20-minute drive from Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania.
Later on Thursday, Trump will conduct a phone interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity during the 9 p.m. hour — just as the DNC is getting underway for the evening.
Trump appears to have been acutely watching portions of the DNC throughout the week. On Tuesday morning, he tweeted a response to Michelle Obama’s convention remarks, and on Wednesday evening, he tweeted an all-caps response to Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ acceptance speech.
Trump’s remarks come the same day that a judge again ruled that the president must turn his tax returns over to a Manhattan district attorney. They also come the same day that his former adviser, Steve Bannon, was arrested for an alleged embezzling scheme resulting from a GoFundMe campaign to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexican border.
Several national polls show that Trump trails Biden by a double-digit margin, those his voters appear to have more enthusiasm for him as a candidate.