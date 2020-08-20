Trump to attempt to siphon attention away from DNC with campaign stop, Fox News interview

President Donald Trump meets with Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

With Joe Biden scheduled to deliver his DNC acceptance speech on Thursday, President Donald Trump will attempt to siphon away attention by holding a strategically-placed campaign event and a strategically-timed Fox New interview.



On Thursday afternoon, Trump will travel to Old Forge, Pennsylvania, to deliver a campaign stump speech at a local business. According to the presidential schedule, the topic of Trump’s speech is “a half-century of Joe Biden failing America.”

Old Forge is just a 20-minute drive from Biden’s hometown of Scranton, Pennsylvania.

Later on Thursday, Trump will conduct a phone interview with Fox News host Sean Hannity during the 9 p.m. hour — just as the DNC is getting underway for the evening.

Trump appears to have been acutely watching portions of the DNC throughout the week. On Tuesday morning, he tweeted a response to Michelle Obama’s convention remarks, and on Wednesday evening, he tweeted an all-caps response to Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris’ acceptance speech.

Trump’s remarks come the same day that a judge again ruled that the president must turn his tax returns over to a Manhattan district attorney. They also come the same day that his former adviser, Steve Bannon, was arrested for an alleged embezzling scheme resulting from a GoFundMe campaign to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexican border.

Several national polls show that Trump trails Biden by a double-digit margin, those his voters appear to have more enthusiasm for him as a candidate.