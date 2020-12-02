Trump teases run for president in 2024 at White House Christmas party

President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, after stepping off Marine One. Trump is returning from Camp David. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WASHINGTON — “We’re trying to do another four years. Otherwise, I’ll see you in four years,” Trump told the crowd on Tuesday.

Many of the people crammed into the Cross Hall of the White House state floor were standing closely together and not wearing masks, violating the public health guidance the government has pressed the nation to follow as cases of COVID-19 skyrocket across the country. CNN reports that some in the room were audibly coughing.

Trump has not yet conceded to president-elect Joe Biden, despite his administration’s decision to recognize Biden was the apparent winner of the 2020 election and formalize the transition process.

Trump has continuously alleged the election was beset by widespread voter fraud, but his legal team has yet to present evidence in court that would make an impact on the results.

On Tuesday, hours before the White House party, Attorney General William Barr told the Associated Press that the Department of Justice had not yet found evidence of widespread fraud.

Despite his loss, Trump remains overwhelmingly popular within the Republican party — both with constituents and lawmakers alike.

