Trump tactics to overturn election could have staying power

Election 2020

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Donald Trump

President Donald Trump speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Even after he exits the White House, President Donald Trump’s efforts to challenge the legitimacy of the election and seeking to overturn the will of voters could have staying power.

Trump’s tactics are already inspiring other candidates, and his moves have been embraced by a wide array of Republicans.

Supporters include congressional candidates, state lawmakers, party chairs, conservative legal groups and appointees to previously little-known vote-certification boards.

Jennifer Granholm, a former Democratic governor of Michigan, said the president is “poisoning democracy” and setting a troubling precedent.

The federal government’s own cybersecurity arm declared the presidential election the most secure in American history.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Vaccination progress and shot distribution continues

Broadway pop-up pops up in Times Square

New York City's vaccination timeline: When can you get a shot?

Cooler for the weekend

Netflix tests out a possible password-sharing crackdown

'COVID Diaries NYC': Filmmakers discuss documenting their lives during pandemic

Performer talks 'Dancers Come in All Shapes' movement

Saycon Sengbloh talks 'Delilah' series, new 'The Wonder Years' reboot

Ruth Bader Ginsburg statue unveiled in Brooklyn