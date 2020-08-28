Trump speaks of NYPD detective killed on duty in 2017, family in attendance on South Lawn

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WASHINGTON — With her family sitting on the South Lawn, President Donald Trump spoke of NYPD Detective Miosotis Familia Thursday night, who was killed on duty in the Bronx in 2017.

In a Republican National Convention that focused on the safety of Americans — and the lack thereof if Democrats win the White House — Trump and many other speakers spoke highly of law enforcement personnel.

During his more than 70 minute nomination acceptance speech, he singled out one law enforcement officer whose tragic story New Yorker’s are very familiar with.

On July 5, 2017, Familia was sitting in an RV-style police command post just after midnight when she was shot and killed by Alexander Bonds. She was 48 years old.

The gunman was later fatally shot by police.

In 2018, Familia was honored with a street co-naming. The department’s 46th Precinct is now dedicated to her.

A vigil followed by a plaque and mural unveiling was held in 2019 outside that precinct, where the mother of three worked. The street outside the precinct was also named in her honor.

Read the president’s comments about Familia below:

“Every day police officers risk their lives to keep us safe. And every year many sacrifice their lives in the line of duty.

“One of these incredible Americans was Detective Miosotis Familia. She was part of a team of American heroes called the NYPD, or New York’s finest, who I was very, very proud to get their endorsement just the other day. Great people. Great, great people.

“If they were allowed to do their job. You’d have no crime in New York. Rudy Giuliani knows that better than anybody. Thank you, Rudy.

“Three years ago on the Fourth of July weekend, Detective Familia was on duty in her vehicle when she was ambushed just after midnight and murdered by a monster who hated her purely for wearing the badge. Detective Familia was a single mom. She recently asked for the night shift so she could spend more time with her kids.

“Two years ago, I stood in front of the U.S. Capitol alongside those beautiful children and held their grandmother’s hand as they mourned their terrible loss. And we honored Detective Familia’s extraordinary life. It was extraordinary.

“Detective Familia’s three children are with us this evening — Genesis, Peter, Delilah, we are so grateful to have you here tonight. Thank you very much.

“I promise you that we will treasure your mom in our memories forever. We must remember that the overwhelming majority of police officers in this country, and that’s the overwhelming majority, are noble, courageous and honorable. We have to give law enforcement, our police, back their power.”

In recent months, protests have erupted nationwide over the deaths of Black Americans at the hands of police, namely that of George Floyd. It’s created strong national discourse around the policing and law enforcement systems in the U.S.

Floyd, who was Black, died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck and kept his knee there even after Floyd begged for air and eventually stopped moving. All four officers involved were later charged.

Floyd’s family spoke at last week’s DNC.

In his remarks, Trump said he received the endorsement of the NYPD; he was endorsed by the Police Benevolent Association, the union that represents the majority of NYPD officers. The president of that institution, Pat Lynch, spoke at Thursday night’s RNC.