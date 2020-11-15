Trump seems to acknowledge Biden win, but won’t concede

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump appeared to acknowledge on Sunday that Joe Biden won the White House election, but he also made it clear he’s not conceding and will keep trying to overturn the result.

Trump’s statements came in tweets that included several baseless claims about the Nov. 3 election, which state and federal officials have said was safe and secure.

Without using Biden’s name, Trump tweeted that “he won” — something the president hasn’t publicly said before. However, the president also said Biden’s victory was only “in the eyes” of the media.

There has been no widespread fraud in the 2020 election.

Election officials from both political parties have stated publicly that the election went well and international observers confirmed there were no serious irregularities.

