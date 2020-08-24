Trump says supporters should call for ’12 more years’ of his presidency

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

Following his formal nomination to be the Republican nominee for the 2020 election, President Donald Trump called for “12 more years” in office.

Following Monday’s roll call vote, Trump took the stage at the RNC in Charlotte to chants of “four more years.”

“Now, if you really want to drive them crazy, say 12 more years,” Trump said.

The 22nd Amendment currently limits U.S. Presidents to serving only two terms in office.

Trump cited his call for another 12 years in office by saying that Democrats were “caught doing some very bad things.” He cited Democrats’ push for expanded mail-in voting during the pandemic — which experts say would give neither party an advantage nor lead to widespread voter fraud.

Later in his speech, Trump called the 2020 election “rigged.”

He also claimed that Democrats “spied” on his presidential campaign. Trump has made similar statements in the past, which PolitiFact has determined to be “false.”

“Four more years! Four more years!” as Pres. Trump begins remarks after being renominated for reelection at the RNC. “If you want to really drive them crazy, you’ll say ’12 more years,'” Trump tells the crowd. pic.twitter.com/RrEj7IHY9S — Tony Morrison ?️‍? • ABC News (@THETonyMorrison) August 24, 2020

This story is breaking and will be updated.