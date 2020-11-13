Trump not yet conceding, blocking transition

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — President Trump did not address his election loss in his first on-camera comments since Joe Biden was projected to be the next President.

Meanwhile, President Elect Biden’s team said it is continuing the slow and steady work of setting up an administration, even without cooperation from President Trump.

“It’s imperative that our team and our experts have that access,” said Biden transition spokeswoman Jen Psaki. “You need real time information to deal with the crisis of the moment.”

The Biden team Friday during a press call calmly layed out the deadly downside today of President Trump’s refusal to accept the results of the election, especially when it comes to the pandemic response. Biden is expected to be sworn in with the virus spreading widely and perhaps just as vaccine distribution gets underway.

Republicans like Karl Rove and John Bolton have called for the President to accept reality, but members of the GOP still in office have still been tiptoeing around the President.

Oklahoma Republican Senator James Lankford is among those who believe Biden should at least get the daily intelligence briefing, but said he also believes Trump should continue to challenge the election results.

Former President Obama chastised Republicans in a new interview with 60 minutes.

“[They] clearly know better than to go along with this,” Obama said. “It is one more step in the delegitimizing not just the incoming Biden Administration, but Democracy generally.”

The calls to concede come as the tedium of recounting all ballots by hand as part of an audit in Georgia got underway. Even, as it did Georgia Election officials say they do not expect the numbers to change the apparent win for President-Elect Biden.

Several of the law firms representing Trump have also dropped him as a client because the cases he is trying to bring against various election authorities are so legally flimsy.