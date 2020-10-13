Trump lawyers ask Supreme Court to halt tax record turnover

President Donald Trump speaks from the Blue Room Balcony of the White House to a crowd of supporters, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

President Donald Trump is asking the Supreme Court to put on hold an appeals court ruling that Trump’s accountant must immediately turn over tax records to a New York state prosecutor. The move on Tuesday sets up a decision from the high court that could come before Election Day.

The court could allow the immediate enforcement of a subpoena issued by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. or block it temporarily.

Even if the court rules against Trump, however, the records would normally not be made public but rather turned over to Vance’s office. This is the second time the records issue has reached the high court.

Unlike most presidential candidates, Trump has opted not to release his tax returns to the public. Although details of Trump’s taxes have largely been a mystery, a September New York Times report shed some light on Trump’s finances. The president reportedly did not pay federal income taxes for 10 out of a period of 15 years. He also reportedly paid $750 in federal taxes in 2016 and 2017, an amount far lower than most would expect for a billionaire real estate mogul.