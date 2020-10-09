Trump holding campaign rally Monday in Florida

People the pictures of the White House, Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

President Donald Trump is returning to the campaign trail and will hold his first rally since his COVID-19 diagnosis on Monday in Florida.

Trump’s campaign says the event will take place at 7 p.m. in Sanford.

The rally will be Trump’s first since he tested positive for the coronavirus Oct. 1 with just weeks to go before voting ends in the Nov. 3 election.

Trump’s doctor, Sean P. Conley, said in a memo Thursday that he “fully anticipate(d)” that Trump would be able to safely “return to public engagements” as soon as Saturday.

On Saturday, Trump is set to host an event at the White House.

According to CNN, Trump will be giving a speech from a White House balcony to hundreds of guests.