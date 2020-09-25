Trump hits battleground states courting key voters

by: The Associated Press

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Cecil Airport, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

DORAL, Florida (AP) — President Donald Trump is trying to chip away at his Democratic rival’s advantage with Black and Hispanic voters during a two-day campaign swing that is ticking off boxes, both geographically and with key constituencies.

Trump on Friday appealed to Hispanic voters in Florida, who could determine the election outcome in this crucial battleground state.

He will also be visiting Atlanta for an event on Black economic empowerment before ending the day in Newport News, Virginia.

Trump’s campaign has been struggling to make headway against Joe Biden, but believes the president’s support is growing among Latinos, including in Florida.

