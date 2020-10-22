Trump frequently brings up the H1N1 outbreak: What was it really like?

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — For the second time in as many presidential debates, President Donald Trump criticized former Vice President Joe Biden’s handling of the swine flu pandemic when discussing the current coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 220,000 Americans and continues to blanket the nation.

“He ran the H1N1 swine flu and it was a total disaster,” Trump said. “Far less lethal, but it was a total disaster.”

Many of his claims and comparisons are untrue or misleading.

The swine flu pandemic in 2009 killed far fewer people in the United States than the coronavirus is killing now.

As VP, Biden wasn’t running the federal response. And that response was faster out of the gate than when COVID-19 came to the U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s flu surveillance network sounded the alarm after two children in California became the first people diagnosed with the new flu strain in this country.

About two weeks later, the Obama administration declared a public health emergency against H1NI, also known as the swine flu, and the CDC began releasing anti-flu drugs from the national stockpile to help hospitals get ready.

In contrast, Trump declared a state of emergency in early March, seven weeks after the first U.S. case of COVID-19 was announced, and the country’s health system struggled for months with shortages of critical supplies and testing.

More than 220,000 people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S. The CDC puts the U.S. death toll from the 2009-2010 H1N1 pandemic at about 12,500.

“Had that had this kind of numbers, 700,000 people would be dead right now, but it was a far less lethal disease.,” Trump said, though it’s no small detail that the deadly nature of COVID-19 is an important piece of this pandemic.