Trump expected to go to Mar-a-Lago after leaving White House, sheriff says to expect heavy security

PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump’s departure from the White House is now less than a week away, and most top officials believe he will make his new home in Florida at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw outlined what the public can expect regarding security in the weeks ahead.

Bradshaw, who took his oath for a fifth time Thursday, is now prepping for Trump’s arrival as a private citizen.

“I don’t have this on writing yet. My guess is he’s either going to be here late on [Jan.] 19 or early on the [Jan.] 20,” Bradshaw said.

When Trump does arrive in South Florida, Bradshaw said protection will be at presidential levels as it has been the last four years — at least until he is no longer president.

“As soon as noontime on [Jan. 20] hits, and he’s no longer the president, you’re going to see a significant reduction, but not totally. That’s why I say the footprint will be a little bit bigger than normal,” Bradshaw said.

WPTV Tim Miller, a former Secret Service agent, says to expect a very visible federal protection in the post-presidency of Donald Trump.

The post-presidency of Donald Trump in Palm Beach County will also be different from other former presidents.

“In my lifetime or career, I’ve not seen anything like it,” said Tim Miller, a former Secret Service agent.

Miller has protected presidents and now heads a security firm in West Palm Beach.

He said federal protection will also not go away and will be very visible.

“What that means for Secret Service is they will have to be game on. Security for Secret Service is about responding to a crisis but not making that crisis happen,” Miller said

This story was originally published by Matt Sczesny on WPTV in Palm Beach, Florida.