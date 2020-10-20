Trump ends interview with ’60 minutes’ abruptly, reports say

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

According to multiple reports, President Donald Trump ended his “60 Minutes” interview with host Leslie Stahl abruptly on Tuesday after talking for about 45 minutes.

In a series of tweets, Trump said he would release his interview with “60 Minutes” before it airs on Sunday.

The president also shared a behind-the-scenes video of Stahl not wearing a mask while at the White House.

“I am pleased to inform you that, for the sake of accuracy in reporting, I am considering posting my interview with Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes, PRIOR TO AIRTIME! This will be done so that everybody can get a glimpse of what a FAKE and BIASED interview is all about,” Trump tweeted.

According to the New York Times, Trump left the interview early after becoming irritated with Stahl’s questions.

“Everyone should compare this terrible Electoral Intrusion with the recent interviews of Sleepy Joe Biden,” Trump added in a tweet.

Per CNN, President Trump did not return for a planned joint walk-and-talk interview with Vice President Mike Pence after walking out on Stahl and the CBS crew.

Trump addressed it during the campaign rally on Tuesday.

“Oh, and you have to watch what we do to 60 minutes,” Trump said to his supporters. “You’ll get such a kick out of it. You’re going to get a kick out of it. Lesley Stahl is not going to be happy.”