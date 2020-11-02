Trump, election security themes NJ voters say are top of mind on Election eve

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

SEACAUCUS, N.J. — Issues on the minds of New Jersey voters on the day before Election Day were wide-ranging, but there were two prominent themes throughout: the incumbent at the top of the ticket, and whether or not the Garden State’s election process is reliable.

New Jersey is one of a handful of states where all registered voters received mail-in ballots. A variety of issues, from legalizing mariujuana to delaying redistricting, were on the ballot, and so were candidates at a number of levels, from local to national.

The biggest national candidate — President Donald Trump — was a theme among voters across the political spectrum.

New Jersey has 21 counties. PIX11 News began the day in Morris County, which is one of nine that voted for Trump in 2016, and tends to vote Republican.

Some voters who spoke with PIX11 News said that some of the same issues motivate them now as did then.

Kim Bonstein described herself as an independent voter; she’s from Chester, in Morris County.

“I’m just very concerned about changes that may come about, if things change too much,” she said. “The top of the ticket is what’s happening right now, to me.”

Another voter, Imet Osmani, said that one issue was key to him.

“I just want the economy to be great,” he said.

Some other Morris County voters said other matters were on their minds, and some of those issues are not ones for which the GOP is known to be in favor.

“I think weed should be legalized,” Devon Nadratowski said. “So that was an easy one for me. There’s too many crimes out there that people shouldn’t be in jail. That was my issue with it, so I voted yes on that, for sure.”

Ryann Varney said that among the issues motivating her to vote is one that’s been in the news spotlight in the wake of the Amy Coney Barrett confirmation.

“I believe that women have the right to choose for their own body, and that’s very important in this election,” Varney said.

Issues like those were also relevant to voters at the next stop PIX11 News made, to Hudson County. It voted overwhelmingly Democratic in 2016, and usually does.

One more issue seemed to be motivating voters here, as one Secaucus resident pointed out.

“Get Donald Trump out of office,” she said. “That’s my main motivation.”

The president is the main issue in the national election, love him or hate him, said Peter Woolley, the director of Fairleigh-Dickinson University’s School of Public and Global Affairs. He also said a key concern for New Jersey residents involves the vote itself.

“Is my ballot going to go to the right place, and is it going to get counted?” he said many Jersey voters are asking.

PIX11 News found that to be the case in Morris County, which leans red, as well as in Hudson County, which is fairly deep blue.

“I just don’t think that was necessary to do all mail-in voting,” said Kim Bonstein, in Morristown, which is the Morris County seat. “I don’t feel really good about the mail-in voting. I don’t feel good about the possibility that people may be getting ballots to send that weren’t for them.”

Evan Corrado, in Secaucus, in Hudson County, expressed a similar opinion.

“[I’m] not very comfortable,” she said about dropping her ballot off in a drop box, even though it was tightly locked up. “Especially since there’s nobody there,” she continued. “I understand there are surveillance cameras, but [I’m] not very comfortable.”

Woolley also said that New Jersey voters may be uneasy about what might happen after a presidential winner is declared.

“Is there going to be violence?” he said some voters may be asking themselves right now. “Is there going to be protests? Can I go outdoors tomorrow? The great thing about America, as opposed to many other countries, where they have these kinds of electoral contests,” Woolley continued, “is that we all know we can walk out the door tomorrow, and be just as safe, and I think there are people who are questioning that now.”