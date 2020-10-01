Trump condemns Proud Boys days after debate

President Donald Trump, left, and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, listen to moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News during the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Two days after President Donald Trump sidestepped a question about condemning white supremacy during the first presidential debate, the president said he condemns white supremacy and the Proud Boys on Thursday.

In a phone interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News, Trump said, “I’ve said it many times and let me be clear again: I condemn the KKK. I condemn all white supremacists. I condemn the Proud Boys.”

When asked to condemn white supremacists on Tuesday during the presidential debate, Trump said, “What do you want to call them? Give me a name. Give me a name?”

After being told white supremacists by moderator Chris Wallace and Proud Boys by Joe Biden, Trump said, “Proud Boys — Stand back, stand by, but I’ll tell you what, somebody’s got to do something about Antifa and the left because this is not right-wing problem….. This is a left wing problem.”

It was hardly a condemnation for a group that is designated as a “hate group” by the Southern Poverty Law Center . It was also Trump’s latest attempt to side-step condemning far-right groups, dating back to 2017 when he claimed that there were “fine people on both sides” of racial violence in Charlottesville, Virginia.