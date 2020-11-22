Trump campaign requests recount of Georgia’s presidential race

by: Associated Press

President Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump

GEORGIA — President Donald Trump’s campaign requested a recount of votes in the Georgia presidential race on Saturday, a day after state officials certified results showing Democrat Joe Biden won the state.

Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger certified the state’s election results on Friday. Those results showed Biden beat Trump by 12,670 votes out of about 5 million cast.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp then certified the state’s slate of 16 presidential electors.

The Trump campaign sent a hand-delivered letter on Saturday to the secretary of state’s office requesting the recount after an election fraught with unfounded accusations of fraud by Trump and his supporters.

