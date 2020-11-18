Trump campaign officially requests recount in two Wisconsin counties

FILE – In this Nov. 13, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump listens during an event on Operation Warp Speed in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. .Trump is making unsupported claims of massive voting fraud, demanding recounts and calling for audits. All of this an effort to discredit the outcome and, in the process, put democracy itself on trial. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

The Trump campaign has officially requested a recount in two Wisconsin counties, just one day after all 72 counties had reported they finished their canvassing.

President Donald Trump and his campaign had a deadline of 5 p.m. Wednesday to demand a recount in the state.

The Wisconsin Election Commission (WEC) said the request could be delivered to the commission in person or filed electronically, as long as it was received by 5 p.m.

On Wednesday, the Trump campaign ordered a recount in both Milwaukee and Dane Counties — two of the most populous and Democratic-leaning counties in the state.

The WEC added that the campaign wired $3 million Tuesday evening.

The fees for a recount vary based on where the president would like a recount. The whole state is much more expensive than a county by county recount.

The news of the recount comes after The Associated Press projected Joe Biden as the winner in Wisconsin. Biden leads Trump statewide by about 0.3%, or 20,000 votes.

This story was originally published by Julia Marshall on WTMJ in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.