Trump campaign files new lawsuit in Arizona for ‘rejected votes’ in Maricopa County

PHOENIX — The Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee have filed a new lawsuit in Arizona, claiming Maricopa County poll workers “incorrectly rejected votes” cast by in-person voters on Election Day.

The lawsuit alleges when the voting machine detected an “overvote” on a ballot, the poll workers told in-person voters to “press a green button to override the error.” This reportedly caused the machine to dismiss the voter’s choices in the overvoted races, according to the Trump campaign. An overvote is when someone selects more than one option or candidate in a race.

“Upon information and belief, the adjudication and tabulation of these ballots will prove determinative of the outcome of the election for President of the United States in Arizona and/or other contested offices in Maricopa County,” the lawsuit states.

The campaign says they have received information from voters who say they witnessed the problem and that it happened on a large scale in the county.

“Poll workers struggled to operate the new voting machines in Maricopa County, and improperly pressed and told voters to press a green button to override significant errors,” said Matt Morgan, Trump 2020 campaign general counsel, in a statement. “The result is that the voting machines disregarded votes cast by voters in person on Election Day in Maricopa County.”

The lawsuit urges for “the manual inspection of purportedly overvoted ballots that were cast in-person, the same way that elections officials examined overvoted ballots that were mailed in or dropped off,” according to a press release from the Trump campaign.

The lawsuit was announced Saturday evening, following projections from the Associated Press earlier in the day that Joe Biden had won the presidency after Pennsylvania and Nevada were called for the former vice president.

The suit is one of multiple filed by Trump’s campaign in states that were reporting close margins between Trump and Biden. Suits in Georgia and Michigan have been dismissed, and one in Nevada has been reportedly reconciled without a verdict.

This story originally reported by Cydeni Carter on ABC15.com.