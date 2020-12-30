Trump campaign asks U.S. Supreme Court to take Wisconsin case

FILE – In this Nov. 13, 2020, file photo President Donald Trump listens during an event on Operation Warp Speed in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. .Trump is making unsupported claims of massive voting fraud, demanding recounts and calling for audits. All of this an effort to discredit the outcome and, in the process, put democracy itself on trial. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

MADISON, Wis. — President Donald Trump’s campaign has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take a lawsuit challenging election results in swing state Wisconsin.

The campaign had asked the Wisconsin Supreme Court to disqualify more than 221,000 ballots in Dane and Milwaukee counties, the state’s two most heavily Democratic counties.

Trump wanted to disqualify absentee ballots cast early and in-person, saying there wasn’t a proper written request made for the ballots; absentee ballots cast by people who claimed “indefinitely confined” status; absentee ballots collected by poll workers at Madison parks; and absentee ballots where clerks filled in missing information on ballot envelopes.

The state Supreme Court rejected the lawsuit, ruling 4-3 that Trump’s challenge to voters who were indefinitely confined was without merit and that the other claims came too late.

The Trump campaign has now asked the U.S. Supreme Court to take the case, declare that Wisconsin’s election failed and allow the Republican-controlled Legislature to appoint the state’s electors.

Trump lost Wisconsin to Democrat Joe Biden by about 21,000 votes.

The campaign filed a similar request earlier this month over Pennsylvania’s result.