Trump, Biden to return to campaign trail following a more civilized debate

A day after President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden squared off in what proved to be a more civilized and substantive debate, both candidates will return to the campaign trail to deliver their final pitches to the American people.

Biden will deliver remarks from his home state of Delaware on Friday afternoon — his first public appearance this week outside of Thursday’s debate. Since last week, Biden has laid low, allowing surrogates like his running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, and former President Barack Obama campaign for him as he focused on debate prep.

Biden’s remarks are currently scheduled to take place at 2:30 p.m. ET.

Later Friday, Trump will continue his busy tour of swing states, as he makes multiple appearances in the key battleground state of Florida.

Trump will first hold an afternoon rally at The Villages — one of the country’s largest retirement communities. Retirees are a key demographic that Trump carried in 2016, but new polling from the AARP shows older Americans favor Biden by a slight margin.

Later in the evening, Trump will hold a second rally in Pensacola, Florida.

While Biden chose to eschew travel for debate prep this week, Trump made visits to several key battleground states, including Pennsylvania, Arizona and Georgia.

Recent polls show that Biden leads Trump anywhere from 3 points to 10 points in the general election vote share. Polls also show that Biden leads Trump in most key swing states, but by a thinner margin.

With election day 11 days away, many states have already seen a record numbers of early votes.