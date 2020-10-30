Trump, Biden head to Wisconsin Friday

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are both headed to Wisconsin Friday to hold campaign events.

Before heading to Wisconsin, Trump was in Michigan for a campaign event. He talked up strong car sales and grousing about Michigan’s governor as he visits the state as part of a three-state swing to the Midwest on Friday.

Trump has made criticism of Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer a staple of his rallies in the state. He told the crowd about the need to ease restrictions put in place because of COVID-19, prompting “Lock her up!” chants from the thousands who gathered.

Trump, referring to the chants and the media, said: “They blame me every time that happens.”

Trump’s visit comes as the number of COVID-19 cases reaches a record high nationally, but he complains that his challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden, has predicted a dark winter ahead.

Before heading to Wisconsin at night, Democrat Joe Biden is making his case against President Donald Trump on the coronavirus in Iowa, one of the states hit hardest by the pandemic.

Speaking Friday at a drive-in rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, Biden rattled off a litany of statistics about how the pandemic has hit the state, noting Iowa has hit a daily record number of cases and hospitalizations this week and highlighting the steep job losses there since the pandemic hit.

He mentioned that the Iowa State Fair was canceled this year for the first time since World War II and charged that “Donald Trump has given up.” Biden pledged to enact a plan to halt the spread of the virus and told the crowd, to honks from the cars gathered, “unlike Donald Trump, we will not surrender to the virus.”

While Iowa is not a must-win for Biden, most polls there show a close race, and a loss there for the Trump would complicate his path to reelection.

Biden also promoted Democratic Senate candidate Theresa Greenfield, telling her, “You have no idea how much you’re going to make my night when you win.”

