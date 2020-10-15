Trump, Biden go at it — from a distance — in town halls

In this combination photo, president Donald Trump, left, speaks at a news conference on Aug. 11, 2020, in Washington and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del. on Aug. 13, 2020. The conventions, which will be largely virtual because of the coronavirus, will be Aug. 17-20 for the Democrats and Aug. 24-27 for the Republicans. (AP Photo)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden squared off Thursday night — but from miles away, in dueling “town halls” on rival TV networks.

Neither seemed to shine.

Trump was evasive when pressed about his coronavirus testing, even declining to say whether he took a required test before his first debate with Biden.

That was two days before he announced he has COVID-19.

Biden, for his part, gave answers that were long and sometime complicated. The awkward setup was the result of the second debate being canceled.

The Debate Commission wanted it not to be conducted face to face because of Trump’s diagnosis, but he rejected that idea.

