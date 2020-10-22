Trump, Biden go after each other on coronavirus during final debate

President Donald Trump answers a question as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden takes notes during the second and final presidential debate Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Morry Gash, Pool)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NASHVILLE, Tenn.— Thursday was debate night for President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

They squared off in Nashville in their final face-to-face confrontation before the election. Right from the start they went at each other on the pandemic. In a contrast to the first debate, the two presidential contenders went more than 15 minutes before interrupting each other at Thursday night’s debate. Helped by a rule that switched off the microphone for the candidate who was not talking, the two traded sharp barbs and critiques, but at least kept their voices lowered.

Biden said no one who’s handled it as Trump has should remain as president. Trump said he’s done well, and better times are coming.

President Trump insisted he had done a good job with a worldwide pandemic and said the country needs to “learn to live with it.”

Biden shot back: “People are learning to die with it.”

It’s one of the last high-profile opportunities for the trailing president to change the trajectory of an increasingly contentious campaign.

Some Trump advisers have urged him to trade his aggressive demeanor for a lower-key style, hoping Biden will get himself in trouble with verbal gaffes.

