Trump, Biden appeal to Catholics at virtual charity dinner

NEW YORK — President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden made appeals to the nation’s Roman Catholic voters Thursday at charity dinner that traditionally has been used to promote collegiality and good humor.

But in the face of a pandemic and economic woes for millions of Americans, there was no joking at Thursday’s virtual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner.

Trump sought to highlight his administration’s accomplishments benefiting Catholic voters, noting the hundreds of millions of dollars in federal pandemic relief funds that went to parishes around the country.

Biden talked about how his Catholic faith had guided him through his personal losses.