Trump ‘army’ of poll watchers led by veteran of fraud claims

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Voters wait in line outside the Bucks county government building in Doylestown, Pa., a suburb of Philadelphia, on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. Some said they received word that their mail-in ballots had problems and needed to be fixed in order to count. (AP Photo/Mike Catalini)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump’s campaign is poised to deploy an “army” of volunteers and paid staff on Tuesday to watch elections precincts in Democratic-leaning areas.

They’ll aim to gather accounts of ballot fraud that might then be used to challenge the validity of the vote count.

The effort is being led by a longtime Republican operative and former Trump White House aide, Mike Roman, who got his start in politics in 1993 by organizing investigations of voter fraud in Pennsylvania.

He has now organized a purported 50,000 poll watchers, many of them through the “Army For Trump” website.

