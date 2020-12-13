Trump appoints flurry of allies as presidency winds down to federal boards, commissions

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter’s question after awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor, to Olympic gold medalist and former University of Iowa wrestling coach Dan Gable in the Oval Office of the White House on Dec. 7, 2020.

WASHINGTON — As he prepares to exit the White House, President Donald Trump is rewarding some supporters and like-minded allies with the perks and prestige that come with serving on federal advisory boards and commissions.

It’s not unusual for outgoing presidents, including Democrat Barack Obama, to make a flurry of appointments to boards and commissions before leaving office.

Paul Light, an expert on the federal bureaucracy and a professor at New York University, describes the practice as “unseemly” and says every administration does it, but in Light’s view, “nobody does these things with more politicization than Trump.”

