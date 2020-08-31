Trump and Biden spar over safety; president slams NYC

Election 2020

by: Associated Press, , PIX11 Web Team

Posted: / Updated:
WASHINGTON — The battle over who can keep Americans safe after recent violent protests has emerged as a sharp dividing line for the presidential campaign’s final weeks.

Democrat Joe Biden condemned the violence on Monday and blamed President Donald Trump, while Trump defended a supporter accused of fatally shooting two men.

Biden, in his most direct attacks yet, is accusing Trump of causing the divisions that have ignited the violence.

He said Trump “can’t stop the violence because for years he’s fomented it.”

Trump says Biden is siding with “the rioters, anarchists, agitators and looters.”

The president, once again, mentioned the safety of New York City, a place he called home for most of his life. Though crime numbers have been conflated at times, he attacked the city and said Mayor Bill de Blasio was one of the worst he’s ever seen.

