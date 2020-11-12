Transition latest: Some in GOP begin to acknowledge Biden

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

NEW YORK — Republican leaders in the Senate have at least acknowledged the possibility Joe Biden could be the next President, and said he needs to be getting daily intelligence briefings, which President Trump is currently blocking.

GOP Oklahoma Senator James Lankford even said he would intervene if Biden did not get the briefings by Friday.

Lankford is among those walking a tightrope, as to not upset President Trump, who is launching a nearly impossible attempted to reverse the results of the election, while maintaining a vice grip on his party and its voters.

The President’s attempt to stay in power has distracted him from COVID-19 pandemic, which gets worse every day.

President-elect Biden has tried to fill the void in leadership on COVID-19 to an extent but has no actual authority yet. Thursday, he named long time aide Ron Klain as his Chief of Staff.

Klain helped Biden implement the Recovery Act and was the Obama Administrations Ebola response coordinator.

Moe Vela reported directly to Klain when was on the Vice President’s White House team.

“He’s just a solutions guy, and one of the most effective managers I’ve seen in m lifetime,” Vela said.

Just spoke with @moevela about his former boss #RonKlain… some insights from a man who directly reported to him during the Obama-Biden Administration. pic.twitter.com/zDu8B4F9aa — Henry Rosoff (@HenryRosoff) November 12, 2020

Biden also continues to take calls from world leaders today congratulating him on his win, including a call Thursday from the pope. However, those calls with international leaders have also been a challenge with the Trump State Department not forwarding Biden’s calls though though official secure channels.