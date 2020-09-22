Topics announced for first presidential debate on Sept 29

The topics to be discussed during the first presidential debate next week include “the integrity of the election,” according to the official list released Tuesday by the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates.
President Donald Trump and Former Vice President Joe Biden will face-off for the first time on September 29 in Cleveland. Chris Wallace, a host on Fox News, will moderate the debate.
The debate will have six, 15-minute segments. Wallace selected the topics, not necessarily to be brought up in this order:
The Trump and Biden Records
The Supreme Court
Covid-19
The Economy
Race and Violence in our Cities
The Integrity of the Election
This list is subject to change before the debate if there are large news developments.
The debate on September 29 will be held at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. This debate was originally scheduled to take place at the University of Notre Dame, however they withdrew citing coronavirus pandemic concerns.
Trump and Biden will debate two more times, on October 15 and 22. Vice President Mike Pence and Senator Kamala Harris will have their debate on October 7.