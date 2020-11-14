Thousands rally behind Trump, believing he won race he lost

Supporters of President Donald Trump rally at Freedom Plaza on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

WASHINGTON — Fervent supporters of President Donald Trump have rallied and marched in Washington behind his spurious claim of a stolen election.

And Trump fans swarmed his motorcade when he detoured for a drive-by on his way out of town.

Anthony Whittaker of Winchester, Virginia, says he came to help keep up Trump’s spirits and to “let him know we support him.”

It was a week ago when the race was called for Democrat Joe Biden.

But Saturday’s crowd of a few thousand was taking its cue from a president who’s been unrelenting in asserting he won an election he actually lost.