This is how Trump, Biden are spending Election Day

Before kicking off Election Day events, Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden began his Tuesday with family off the campaign trail.

Biden and his wife Jill first attended St. Joseph on the Brandywine in Delaware for a Tuesday morning mass. While there, the couple stopped at son Beau Biden’s grave, USA Today reported.

Beau died of brain cancer in 2015.

After leaving the church, Biden headed off to Pennsylvania, where he joined up with his granddaughters Finnegan and Natalie Biden in Scranton to visit his childhood home.

When he arrived at the home, Biden greeted the crowd and said, “It’s good to be home!,” the Associated Press reported.

According to Axios, Biden signed a wall inside the home.

NEW: A picture from Scranton. Joe Biden just signed this on the living room wall in his childhood home here. For context, he did this in the bedroom during the 2008 race. @axios pic.twitter.com/R9sKjG6Ktv — Alexi McCammond (@alexi) November 3, 2020

Biden also made a stop at Sen. Bob Casey’s mother’s home.

“And if you needed any more reason to love him: he stopped by to check in on my mom before he hit the trail,” Sen. Casey tweeted.

Great seeing my friend and our future POTUS, @JoeBiden, today! Scranton ♥️’s Joe and today we’re going to send him to the White House. And if you needed any more reason to love him: he stopped by to check in on my mom before he hit the trail. https://t.co/PUDcN9RbgP — Bob Casey Jr. (@Bob_Casey) November 3, 2020

The AP reported that Biden would spend the rest of the day in Pennsylvania.

President Donald Trump began Election Day with an appearance on Fox & Friends, where he stated that it’d be “bad for our country” if Americans didn’t know election results by Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

USA Today reported that Trump would spend the rest of the day at the White House and visit his re-election headquarters in Arlington, Virginia.