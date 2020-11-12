These are the prominent Republican politicians who have recognized Biden as president-elect

President-elect Joe Biden speaks Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.

While unofficial vote count totals show that Joe Biden has won the 2020 election and will become the 46th President of the United States, President Donald Trump has yet to concede. In fact, the Trump administration has so far blocked the transition process from getting underway.

Trump has falsely claimed victory in the election on the unproven basis of widespread voter fraud. The campaign has filed several lawsuits in states where vote counts are tight, but it’s unlikely that those lawsuits will result in a massive swing in votes needed to change the outcome of the election.

However, there are a handful of Republican lawmakers that have recognized Joe Biden as the President-elect, and more still that have said the transition process should get underway while courts hear Trump’s challenges.

Below is a list of high-ranking Republicans currently in office that have congratulated Biden or called for the transition process to begin.

Sen. Mike Rounds, South Dakota

In an interview with NBC News, Rounds, who won re-election earlier this month, did not directly respond to questions about Trump’s claims of widespread voter fraud. However, he did say that “certain parts” of the transition team should “move forward.”

Sen. Marco Rubio, Florida

While Rubio has echoed the Trump administration’s unsubstantiated claims of widespread voter fraud, falsely claiming that Republicans should be suspicious about mail-in voting. However, in an interview with Bloomberg News, Rubio said that the General Services Administration (GSA) should open up transition funds.

“We need to have that contingency in place,” Rubio said. “I don’t think allowing the GSA to move forward on some of the transition work prejudices in any way any of the legal claims the president intends to make.”

Sen. Ben Sasse, Nebraska

Another moderate Republican who won re-eleciton earlier this month, Sasse congratulated Biden in a statement issued to the Omaha World-Herald.

“Melissa and I congratulate the next president, Joe Biden, and the next vice president, Kamala Harris,” the Nebraska Republican said in a statement. “Today in our house we pray for both President Trump and President-Elect Biden, that both would be wise in the execution of their respective duties during this important time in our nation.”

Sen. Pat Toomey, Pennsylvania

On Nov. 10, the Republican senator told a Pittsburgh-area TV station that he thinks the Trump administration should begin the transition process.

“We’re on a path it looks likely Joe Biden is going to be the next president of the United States. It’s not 100% certain but it is quite likely. So I think a transition process ought to begin,” Toomey told WTAE-TV.

Gov. Mike DeWine, Ohio

In an interview with CNN on Thursday, DeWine said that he recognizes Biden as President-elect, but added that the Trump administration has every right to challenge the results of the election.

“Look, I think that we need to consider the former vice president as the President-elect. Joe Biden is the President-elect,” DeWine said. “The White House has every — the president and his campaign has every right to go into court. Our courts are open. Our courts are the best place, frankly, to adjudicate facts. We just all need to take a deep breath. There is a process for all of this. You need to follow the process. And we need to move this country forward.”

Sen. Mitt Romney, Utah

Sen. Susan Collins, Maine

Sen. Lisa Murkowski, Alaska

Rep. Fred Upton, Michigan

Rep. Francis Rooney, Florida

Rep. Will Hurd, Texas

Rep. Tom Reed, New York

Rep. Paul Mitchell, Michigan

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, Illinois

Gov. Charlie Baker, Massachusetts

Gov. Phil Scott, Vermont

Gov.-elect Spencer Cox, Utah

Gov. Larry Hogan, Maryland

