The Chicks performed national anthem at the DNC following name change

by: Justin Boggs

In this image from video, The Chicks perform the National Anthem during the fourth night of the Democratic National Convention on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. (Democratic National Convention via AP)

A month after the group formerly known as “The Dixie Chicks” announced they would change their name, “The Chicks” performed the national anthem at the start of Night 4 of the Democratic National Convention.

The Chicks, Emily Strayer, Martie Maguire and Natalie Maines, changed their name amid a nationwide movement by supporters of the Black Lives Matter effort to disassociate with the confederacy.

“We want to meet this moment,” The Chicks said in a five-word statement.

The Chicks haven’t shied away from politics in the past. In 2003, the group was criticized by fans for admonishing the Bush Administration for invading Iraq.

