The Biden transition and the Trump challenges… so far

NEW YORK — Thanksgiving marks almost three weeks since President-elect Joe Biden was projected to have won the election.

It has been a challenge for Biden to plan his Administration, which will take over in the middle of a pandemic, with President Trump refusing to accept the results. Trump’s false claims about fraud, dozens of lawsuits and even direct efforts to block Biden from key resources, have made this time among rockiest transitions in recent memory.

Biden’s popular vote margin climbed above 80 million. As votes continued to be tabulated and certified, he met with health experts, governors, and mayors. The president-elect has also urged Congressional lawmakers to pass more pandemic relief now and not wait for him to take office.

His efforts were initially hampered by President Trump who refused to cooperate with the transition, or read in Biden’s team on the COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan.

Last week Biden was explicit about the consequences if this continued.

“More people may die if we don’t coordinate,” he said.

However, earlier this week Trump allowed Biden to be “ascertained” the winner by his administration, opening up resources and security clearances vital to the transition. It cam as Biden began announcing his cabinet including the first woman to serve as Secretary of Treasury: Former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen.

Biden also put most of his national security team in place, a diverse experienced group with deep ties to the Obama administration.

Meanwhile, states have plugged away behind the scenes certifying election results. The swing states of Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Nevada have all given their electoral votes to Biden.

All this while President Trump and his personal attorney, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, have made unfounded allegations of fraud and without evidence suggested multi-state coordinated conspiracy to steal the election. Judges are largely not buying the argument.

Trump has lost nearly all of his 30 of election lawsuits, most of which which do not even make the wild claims thrown around outside the courtroom. About a third of the Trump’s cases are still being actively appealed with hearings scheduled for after the holiday, even with more states like Arizona and Wisconsin set to certify their results next week.

The president had to distance himself from one of his attorneys, Sidney Powell, after her conspiracy theories about foreign communists influencing the election went too far even for him. Powell simply filed her own lawsuits.

All the while, Trump has made only rare public appearances and not taken questions in weeks. He did call into a hearing hosted by Pennsylvania Republicans Wednesday. During the hearing number of outrageous claims were made about the election and related matters, including one state senator who compared Trump’s legal fight to taking down 9/11 terrorists.

“This election was rigged,” Trump told the PA lawmakers by phone. “We can’t let it happen… this election has to be turned around.”

The effort by Trump seems likely to continue until at least Dec. 8, which is the “safe harbor” date, the federal deadline to settle all legal matters related to the election.

The electoral college votes Dec. 14.