Texas mayoral candidate arrested for voter fraud, allegedly applied for 84 ballots

A candidate for mayor in a Texas town outside Dallas is facing voter fraud charges after allegedly sending in 84 applications for ballots.
Zul Mohamed is a mayoral candidate in Carrolton. He now faces 25 counts of knowingly possessing a ballot with intent to defraud and 84 counts of providing false information on a voting application, according to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
Paxton’s office alleges Mohamed “obtained a virtual mailbox using a false identity, forged at least 84 voter registration applications for unwitting Denton residents and had them sent to a fraudulent location.”
When he was arrested, Mohamed was reportedly in the process of stuffing envelopes with additional mail ballot applications for a nearby county.
County officials began their investigation after Denton County officials noticed several absentee ballots were being mailed to the same post office box, according to the Texas Tribune.
It is not clear from the investigation if any ballots were actually cast or mailed in.
If Mohamed is found guilty, he could face up to 20 years in prison.