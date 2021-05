Texas high court denies GOP effort to reject Houston votes

FILE – Signs which will be posted at Harris County polling sites are lined up at election headquarters Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Houston. On Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, the Texas Supreme Court has denied a Republican-led petition to toss nearly 127,000 ballots cast at drive-thru voting places in the Houston area. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

DALLAS (AP) — The Texas Supreme Court has denied a Republican-led petition to toss nearly 127,000 ballots cast at drive-thru voting places in the Houston area.

The state’s all-Republican high court on Sunday rejected the request from GOP activists and candidates without explaining its decision.

The effort to have the Harris County ballots thrown out is still set to be taken up during an emergency hearing in federal court on Monday.

Conservative Texas activists have railed against expanded voting access in Harris County, where a record 1.4 million early votes have already been cast.