Texas county breaks record with 97% of eligible voters registered

Election 2020

by: Kyle Hicks

Posted: / Updated:
Texas Primary

A sign directs voters to a Texas primary election polling site on the University of Texas campus, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

This is an archived article and the information in the article may be outdated. Please look at the time stamp on the story to see when it was last updated.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas – The county where Austin, Texas, is located has set a new voter registration record.

About 97% of eligible voters in Travis County are now registered to vote, according to Voter Registrar Bruce Elfant.

In a Facebook post, Elfant said Monday that the milestone has been achieved in large part by the county’s dedicated and hard-working civic engagement army of several thousand volunteer deputy registrars.

The announcement came one day before Texas began its early voting for the general election on Tuesday.

Travis County Clerk Dana DeBeauvoir wrote on Twitter that a total of 35,873 people voted early in person Tuesday.

Statewide, a record 16.9 million Texans are registered to vote for the Nov. 3 election, USA Today reported Tuesday, citing data from the state’s secretary of state’s office. That’s up by about 1.8 million registered voters since the 2016 presidential election.

This increase in Texas voters comes as Gov. Greg Abbot limits each of the state’s counties to just one absentee ballot drop-off location. A federal appeals court upheld the decision Monday, after it was challenged and called a voter suppression tactic by some.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Don't Miss