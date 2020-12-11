Supreme Court rejects Republican attack on Biden victory

Election 2020

by: Scripps National & Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Supreme Court Nestle Cargill

FILE – The sun rises behind the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Washington. The Supreme Court has rejected Republicans’ last-gasp bid to reverse Pennsylvania’s certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the electoral battleground. The court without comment Tuesday, Dec. 8, refused to call into question the certification process in Pennsylvania. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

HOUSTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has rejected a lawsuit backed by President Donald Trump to overturn Joe Biden’s election victory, ending a desperate attempt to get legal issues rejected by state and federal judges before the nation’s highest court.

The court’s order Friday was its second this week rebuffing Republican requests that it get involved in the 2020 election outcome.

In a blog post, Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas said that Texas “has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections.”

“We do not have the discretion to deny the filing of a bill of complaint in a case that falls within our original jurisdiction,” the justices said in the brief.

According to a press release from the Republican Party of Texas, which was obtained by ABC News’ Adam Kelsey, the decision by the justices would have huge ramifications that would possibly see law-abiding states banding together to form a Union of states that will abide by the constitution.

The justices turned away an appeal from Pennsylvania Republicans on Tuesday.

A Trump-appointed federal judge was among a three-judge panel that threw out a lawsuit in Pennsylvania.

The Electoral College meets Monday to formally elect Biden as the next president.

