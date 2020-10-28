Supreme Court leaves NC absentee ballot deadline at Nov. 12

FILE – In this April 4, 2017 file, the Supreme Court in Washington. The Supreme Court says the government can’t refuse to register trademarks that are considered offensive. The ruling Monday, June 19, 2017, is a win for an Asian-American rock band called the Slants and it gives a major boost to the Washington Redskins in their separate legal fight over the team name. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The Supreme Court will allow absentee ballots in North Carolina to be received and counted up to nine days after Election Day, in a win for Democrats.

The justices on Wednesday refused to disturb a decision by the State Board of Elections to lengthen the period from three to nine days, pushing back the deadline to Nov. 12.

The board’s decision was part of a legal settlement with a union-affiliated group. Under the Supreme Court’s order, mailed ballots postmarked on or before Election Day must be received by 5 p.m. on Nov. 12 in order to be counted.

The decision stands in contrast with a decision made by the Supreme Court earlier in the week not to extend the deadline in Pennsylvania for the state to count mail-in ballots received after Election Day.