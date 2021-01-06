Stephanie Grisham, first lady’s chief of staff and former WH press secretary, resigns over violent protests

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 10: Emma Doyle, White House principal deputy chief of staff, and Stephanie Grisham, communications director for First Lady Melania Trump, arrive on the South Lawn of the White House, on March 10, 2019 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Donald Trump spent the weekend at his Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Bech, Fla. (Photo by Al Drago/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON — Stephanie Grisham, first lady’s chief of staff and former White House press secretary, has resigned after Wednesday’s violent protests, according to the AP.

Grisham was a member of Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and later his transition team.

She served as President Trump’s press secretary and communications director from July 2019 to April 2020, having held no press briefings during her time in the role. She was succeeded by Kayleigh McEnany as press secretary.

Grisham served as the first lady’s press secretary before her time in the West Wing, and following her tenure there, returned to the East Wing as the first lady’s chief of staff, in addition to First Lady Melania Trump’s press secretary.