Statehouses evacuate amid protests in support of Trump

People take part in a rally at the Legislative Plaza, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Two Tennessee lawmakers organized a prayer rally on Wednesday timed to coincide with a protest in the nation’s Capitol in support of President Donald Trump’s baseless claims that he won reelection. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

Protesters who back President Donald Trump have massed at statehouses from Georgia to New Mexico.

The demonstrations Wednesday led to some evacuations as cheers rang out in reaction to the news that pro-Trump demonstrators had stormed the U.S. Capitol.

Hundreds of people gathered in state capitals across the country to oppose President-elect Joe Biden’s win, waving signs saying “Stop the Steal.”

New Mexico evacuated staff from a Statehouse building as a precaution shortly after hundreds of flag-waving Trump supporters arrived in a vehicle caravan and on horseback.

Georgia’s secretary of state and his staff evacuated their offices at the state Capitol as armed protesters gathered outside.

In Kansas, KSNT first reported that protestors had breached the Statehouse, but officials later confirmed the protestors had obtained a permit to protest and that the Statehouse had not been breached.

In Madison, Wisconsin, Trump supporters circled the state Capitol building in their cars and trucks, The Associated Press reported.

The AP reported that Denver Mayor Michael Hancock ordered city agencies to close buildings after hundreds gathered in front of the Capitol building to protest

In South Carolina, Trump supporters protesters showed up at the Statehouse but left before the U.S. Capitol was breached.