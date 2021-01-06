Some GOP senators no longer plan Biden objection

Sen. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., listens during a virtual Senate Committee for Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions hearing, Tuesday, May 12, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Win McNamee/Pool via AP)

WASHINGTON — Multiple Republican senators reversed course and said they would not object to congressional certification of President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, just before the Senate confirmed Arizona’s electoral votes Wednesday.

Their change of heart came after a violent mob stormed the U.S. Capitol earlier Wednesday and interrupted their proceedings. One person was fatally shot.

Sens. Steve Daines of Montana, Mike Braun of Indiana and Kelly Loeffler of Georgia all said in light of the violence they would stand down from planned objections to Biden’s win.

Lawmakers gathered to certify the Electoral College votes from each state were forced to evacuate after an angry mob of Trump supporters descended on the Capitol. Loeffler said that the “violence, the lawlessness, and siege of the halls of Congress” were a “direct attack” on the “sanctity of the American democratic process.”

All three had previously signed on to Trump’s false claims of widespread voter fraud to explain his defeat. Loeffler has just days left in her term. She lost her Senate race to Democrat Raphael Warnock earlier Wednesday.

But as the chambers of Congress reopened and debate resumed, two prominent defectors doubled down.

Sens. Josh Hawley and Ted Cruz stuck by their plans to object to some Electoral College results. They were joined by Sens. Cindy Hyde-Smith, John Neely Kennedy, Roger Marshall and Tommy Tuberville, who voted to object to Arizona’s results.

Hawley said he was going forward with his objection to the Electoral College results in Pennsylvania despite the violent breach at the Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

The Missouri senator said he did not support violence but said the Senate should go forward with a legal process that includes his objections.

Hawley says his objections should be debated “peacefully, without violence, without attacks, without bullets.” He says he hoped lawmakers would not brush his concerns aside because of the violence earlier Wednesday, including the death of a protester inside the Capitol.

The Senate, though, overwhelmingly turned aside the challenge in Arizona, guaranteeing the result will stand. It was rejected 93-6.

Trump has claimed widespread voter fraud to explain away his defeat to President-elect Joe Biden, though election officials have said there wasn’t any.